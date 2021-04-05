Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

