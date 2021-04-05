Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $398,898.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

