T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 447,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.