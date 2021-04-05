TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.40 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.18 and a 200-day moving average of €25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.39 ($20.46) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

