TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

