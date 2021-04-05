Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 13,426 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $148,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Facebook stock traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.09. 625,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.51 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $877.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
