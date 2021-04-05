Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 13,426 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $148,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.09. 625,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.51 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $877.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.