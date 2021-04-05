Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Pure Cycle worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PCYO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,992. The company has a market cap of $317.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

