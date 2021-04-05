Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.97. 30,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

