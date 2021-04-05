Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up about 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.18. 5,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,519. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.