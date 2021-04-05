TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

