TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

TELUS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,503. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

