Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $2,414,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,062 shares of company stock valued at $18,398,853. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tenable by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

