Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.84 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $43.00 billion and approximately $130.84 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,845.77 or 0.99799102 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,990,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.