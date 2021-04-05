Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

