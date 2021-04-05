Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.