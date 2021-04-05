The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $6.89 on Monday, hitting $259.85. 234,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,373,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

