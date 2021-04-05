The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $216.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $194.09. 32,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,595. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.64. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

