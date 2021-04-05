The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $365.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

