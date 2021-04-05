The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.28 ($113.27).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €93.74 ($110.28) on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €36.97 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €94.86 ($111.60). The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.31 and a 200-day moving average of €59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

