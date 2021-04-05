The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares Acquired by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 3.17% of The L.S. Starrett worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

SCX stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

