The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,171 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

