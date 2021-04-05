The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,975,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $78.53 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,914,976.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock worth $111,671,508.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

