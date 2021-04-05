The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.