The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.22 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

