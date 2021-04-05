The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,929,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

