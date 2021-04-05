The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 207,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

AXSM stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

