The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,223 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.