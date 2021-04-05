The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of The Progressive worth $42,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,263. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

