The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 121,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 358,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49.

About The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit