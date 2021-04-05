The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 398,830 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.36% of The Walt Disney worth $1,186,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $188.97 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.