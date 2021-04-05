Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $524.45.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $9.56 on Monday, reaching $465.86. 67,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.91 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $272.03 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

