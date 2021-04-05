Thisoption Price Tops $1.69 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $9.89 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002873 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 129.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

