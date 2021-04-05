thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.25 ($13.24).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.41 ($13.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.69. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

