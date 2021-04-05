Tixl Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

