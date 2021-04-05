Tower House Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 473,100 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 473,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,000. BioLife Solutions comprises about 9.2% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned about 1.45% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,679. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

