Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $154.16 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.98 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

