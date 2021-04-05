Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $17.98 million and $211,364.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00304814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.00752530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,271.92 or 0.99796318 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

