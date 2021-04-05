Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post sales of $14.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.14 million to $14.40 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $20.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $67.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.54 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $92.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

