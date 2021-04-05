Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.99

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 1309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$112.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

