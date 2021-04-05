Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.99

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 1309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

TRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$112.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.