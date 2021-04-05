Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.
TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.
In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
