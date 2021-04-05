Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

