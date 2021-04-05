tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 780 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Shares of MP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. 51,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,380. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

