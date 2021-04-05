tru Independence LLC Invests $27.60 Million in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000.

NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 149,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

