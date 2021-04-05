tru Independence LLC Purchases New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 264,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

