tru Independence LLC Sells 176 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.37. 404,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,709. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $468.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.