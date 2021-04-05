tru Independence LLC Takes $20.98 Million Position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000.

Shares of URNM traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.28. 35,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

