TrueFi Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $69.98 million and $10.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00299975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00096888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00763325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029042 BTC.

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

