Truist Financial Corp Acquires 72,112 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

