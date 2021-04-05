Truist Financial Corp Buys 611 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $29,439,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.