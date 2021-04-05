Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $501,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,525,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

